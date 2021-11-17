Volunteers invited to sleep in streets for National Runaway Prevention Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– November is National Runaway Prevention Month and to bring awareness to this growing issue, The PLACE is asking individuals to participate in this year’s Night Out Project.



The Night out Project encourages participants to spend a night outside and experience the plight that homeless youth face every day. This year’s overnight project will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 19 at First United Methodist Church.



The PLACE estimates that of the total number experiencing homelessness in our area of Colorado, one in 10 is a runaway or youth experiencing homelessness. The Place provides a warm and safe place to sleep for these young people and resources to guide them to self-sufficiency.

To learn more about The PLACE, click here.