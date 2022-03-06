CAÑON CITY, COLO – Over 50 volunteers lent a helping hand for Clean up Cañon City Day this weekend.

Cleaning up broken TVs, tires, weeding, and raking leaves were some of the challenges faced by crews on Saturday.













Canon Signature Mortgage sponsored this event and provided free lunch.

“The sad part of this story is we really could use massive litter clean-up event every month, but people like these volunteers make all the difference for making Cañon a great place to live,” said Mayor of Cañon City Ashley Smith.