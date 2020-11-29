Volunteers come together to help Colorado Springs veteran decorate home for Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jacob Lewis, a holiday light expert, volunteered his Saturday to help a couple who couldn’t continue to decorate their home this year because of health issues.

“In January, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. They gave her six months to live, but she outdid that,” Tom Thomas, who had decorated his home for the holidays every year since 2003, said.

But this year because of his wife’s battle with cancer he wasn’t planning on putting any lights up at all.

According to Lewis he said he decided to step up to help after seeing this post on the Nextdoor app:

“No lights this year 😥. Hey everyone, I’ve decorated our house heavily since we had it built in 2003. It was visible from Marksheffel before construction blocked the view. I run lights from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. This year has been rough as everyone knows, however, my wife had Stage 4 breast cancer as well and I don’t have the time or energy to light up our neighborhood. People have left notes and my grown kids call me the King of Christmas. Sadly, my kids live on the East Coast and I am the only help for my wife. I’m constantly tired and afraid I’d fall off the roof or a ladder. So I’m sorry there are no lights this year. It makes me sad but I can’t risk my life (I’m a 60-year-old disabled Veteran), nor afford to hire the help. Maybe next year. Love to you all!” -Tom Thomas

Lewis said he put up his own post inviting people to come and help decorate the Thomas’ home. He said around 12 volunteers showed up at 8 a.m. and didn’t stop decorating until 7:30 Saturday night.

Tom said it usually takes him about 2 weeks to put up all the decorations.

“I went from being absolutely in the gutter to the next night I was absolutely excited,” Tom said.

Tom wanted FOX21 to share their address so everyone can come by and see it. Their address is 6329 Alibi Circle, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

