(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire.

PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center ignited a debris pile, causing the visible smoke.

Courtesy: PCSO

PCSO said firefighters from the West Park Fire Protection District helped to quickly extinguish the fire.