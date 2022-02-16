Virtual healthcare career with over 25+ employers held Feb. 25

Side view of female hand typing on laptop keyboard. Freelancer working with laptop at cafe. Technology and flexible working.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Virtual Healthcare Career Fair will be held for free for all job seekers on Friday, Feb. 25, to meet with 25+ employers including HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, DaVita and others.

If you’d like to register for the event, click here. Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering, so employers will have access to it.

Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and may also invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during or after the event.