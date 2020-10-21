Virtual gala to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — National Mill Dog Rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year is going virtual in 2020.

The nonprofit’s annual gala is typically held at the Broadmoor, but this year they’re making it virtual and free to attend.

The online event starts at 6 p.m. Mountain Time this Saturday. Tap here to register.

The event will feature spotlights of rescued dogs, highlights from the leadership team, and a live auction. Everyone who attends will have a chance to win a door prize, and one person will win $1,000 that was donated specifically for this event.

The nonprofit said the virtual event allows them to invite supporters from all over the world to join in.

Learn more and register at bit.ly/NMDRVirtualGala.