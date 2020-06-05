Virtual First Friday challenges you to support local

COLORADO SPRINGS — Virtual First Friday is back in downtown Colorado Springs on June 5th. The monthly initiative aims to boost revenue for local galleries and businesses. You can participate online or head downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local galleries, artists, and shops film interactive videos, offering virtual tours and, of course, online shopping. For every $50 spent, the Bee Vradenburg Foundation and Downtown Development Authority will give an extra donation to the gallery, that’s what they’re challenging you to do!

“You guys make the purchases and we’ll throw in the tips. Together we’re going to keep these small businesses afloat and make sure they are here for us to enjoy on First Friday again when we can all be together,” said Claire Swinford, Urban Engagement Director for the Downtown Partnership.

Some galleries, like Art 111, are having in-person showings Friday night. They’re only letting 10 people in at a time and following state guidelines. There will be live music outside the gallery between 5 and 6pm for people in line to enjoy.

“We’re all working together to really make this a safer, better environment for everybody. We are trying so hard to keep downtown moving. If we stop, there are so many businesses that will go broke. It would be great to see some of the rest of the community come down,” said Robin Schneider. Schneider is the curator and manager of Art 111 Gallery and Art Supply.

Last month Virtual First Friday donated $26,000 to local businesses through this initiative. Several places downtown are welcoming people into their shop while following social distancing guidelines. Click here to see what galleries and shops are open this First Friday on June 4th.