(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re a fan of all things retro and vintage, a celebration of the games, fashion, home décor, and more is happening April 8 and 9 at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Vintage Retro Convention (RetCon) will feature a fun-filled weekend of vintage arcade games, console games, tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons, pinball and plenty more from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Remember sitting on those obnoxiously-patterned couch cushions for some Saturday morning cartoons on that big box of a TV? You can relive those days in one of several recreated “basement” setups adorned to mimic the warm, campy feel of an 80s basement den.

And when you’re tired of gaming, you can shop “the mall” – a dealers room of vendors offering clothes and accessories, or sit down for an adventure into the world of Dungeons and Dragons.

The convention runs from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for an adult single day pass or $40 for the weekend. Kids ages 6 – 10 single-day badges are $5 or $8 for the weekend. 5 and under get in free with an adult badge purchase.

This is not the first year of RetCon, but it is the first time the event will be held at the large Great Wolf Lodge convention space. Great Wolf Lodge is located on the city’s north side, at 9494 Federal Drive, just off the Interquest Parkway exit of I-25.