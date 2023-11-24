(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to honor the victims of a shooting in northern Custer County on Monday, Nov. 20.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) posted on Facebook on Friday, Nov. 24 and invited the community to come together for the vigil and offer support and healing to neighbors. There will be a reading of names of those lost, followed by a moment of silence and prayer.

Solvista Health will have two clinicians available to meet with community members who may need support or resources.

The vigil will take place on the sidewalk along Main Street in front of the Custer County High School west gym, 709 Main Street, Westcliffe.