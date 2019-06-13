Vigil held in honor of daughter killed in red light crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Family and friends of Gabriella Gonzales met Wednesday night to honor her memory after she was killed two years ago in a car crash at the Platte Avenue and Chelton Road intersection.

“It’s been a whole different world for us,” said Patsy Gonzales, Gabriella’s mother. “It’s not the same anymore.”

Patsy said her daughter was a passenger in a car when another car hit their vehicle. She said police still have not determined which car ran the red light.

“The life you take could be someone else’s, someone else’s kid,” said Nick Gonzales, Gabriella’s father.

Nick said they weren’t notified until the morning that their daughter had died of injuries sustained in the accident.

Since the accident, red light cameras have been placed in that intersection. Patsy and Nick said they wish those cameras had been up when their daughter got into the accident.

“I like them,” Patsy said. “I wish they would have been up that day, so she could have had justice for her.”

Lt. James Sokolik with Colorado Springs Police Department said they pick the location where the red light cameras get installed based off where a lot of accidents with injuries have happened.

“They really look at those intersections that have a high rate of accidents, but also have a high rate of accidents with injuries,” Sokolik said.

He said he hopes these cameras make drivers reconsider running red lights.

“Slow down people, slow down,” Patsy said.