(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Planetarium is inviting the community to view the annual solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14 from the planetarium.

The public can visit the planetarium from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday to enjoy a morning of games, telescopes, information booths, and space history lead by cadets from the Academy’s Physics and Astronomy Club.

The partial eclipse begins at 9:14 a.m., with max eclipse at 10:36 a.m., and finishing at 12:07 p.m. The path of the eclipse passes over the Four Corners area of Colorado and Colorado Springs will experience about 80 percent coverage of the sun.

Courtesy: U.S. Air Force Academy

The annular solar eclipse happens as the moon passes between the Sun and Earth, when it is at or near its farthest point from the Earth. Because the moon is further away from Earth, it appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover the sun. As a result, the moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the moon.

The Planetarium is located at 2120 Cadet Drive, USAF Academy. Academy access instructions can be found here.

The sun is never completely blocked by the moon during an annular solar eclipse and it is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. USAFA said the event would offer a limited supply of viewing glasses for guests, and viewers are encouraged to bring their own if possible.