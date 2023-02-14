(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) got a special Valentine’s Day treat, including heart shaped surprises and some of their favorite treats.

The hippos Omo and his mom Zambezi chomped down on heart-shaped watermelon pieces, while Omo’s dad, Biko, received a heart-shaped grain cake with watermelon and apples.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Emmett and Digger, CMZoo’s resident grizzly bears, received paper mache hearts decorated with non-toxic paint and filled with popcorn and strawberries. CMZoo said they also got to enjoy heart-shaped salmon steaks!

CMZoo said mountain lions Sitka, Adira, and Koda raced to snack on frozen meat and paper mache hearts filled with a variety of meats.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

And perhaps the fluffiest of the group, the zoo’s male Pallas’ cat Bo, received a bouquet of meatballs and a paper mache heart with some more meat snacks inside. The zoo’s elusive female Pallas’ cat, Nancy, even made an appearance and is seen in the videos shared by CMZoo chasing her Valentine’s Day treats around her enclosure.

Watch CMZoo’s full Valentine’s Day video below: