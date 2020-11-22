Victory World Outreach serves Thanksgiving meal at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — A thanksgiving celebration in the park for those in need. happening at Acacia Park on Saturday.

Victory World Outreach passing out a thanksgiving inspired meal and cold weather clothing.

They believe about 250 community members came through the socially distant event to receive help.

During coronavirus, assistant pastor Josh Collins believes people need help now more than ever.

They are still taking donations of coats, hats and gloves at their Colorado Springs location at 3150 South Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80916.

