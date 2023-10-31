(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A victim was saved from being injured in a road rage shooting near the Colorado Springs Airport on Halloween, Oct. 31 because the bullet hit his wallet in his pants pocket after travelling through a car door.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 5 p.m. on Halloween, officers assigned to the Airport Unit responded to a reported road rage incident that occurred on airport property near Milton E. Proby Parkway and Peak Innovation Parkway, east of Powers Boulevard.

The caller reported that someone shot at his car. CSPD said the round went through the front passenger side of the car and hit the victim in the right thigh. However, the bullet did not break the victim’s skin because is hit his wallet in the side cargo pocket of his pants.

CSPD said the victim provided a description of the suspect’s car, and a search was conducted on airport property and surrounding business parking lots. CSPD was unable to locate the suspect’s car at the time.

CSPD said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.