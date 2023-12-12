(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has released the identities of the four people found dead at a home northeast of Peyton following a shooting just before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
According to EPSO, the victims have been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 54-year-old Desiree N. Vandelac, 57-year-old Robert V. Vandelac, and 30-year-old Debray A. Scott. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, EPSO said.
A fourth person, 22-year-old Peyton S. Vandelac, was also found dead inside the home. EPSO said the exact manner and causes of death will be determined by the coroner.
Deputies originally responded to a reported shooting at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 21000 block of Akawi Way, northeast of Peyton in unincorporated El Paso County. When they arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries outside the home. Once inside the home, law enforcement found the four people dead.
The identity of the injured victim found outside the home is not being disclosed, EPSO said, and the investigation remains active.