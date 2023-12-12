(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has released the identities of the four people found dead at a home northeast of Peyton following a shooting just before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to EPSO, the victims have been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 54-year-old Desiree N. Vandelac, 57-year-old Robert V. Vandelac, and 30-year-old Debray A. Scott. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, EPSO said.

A fourth person, 22-year-old Peyton S. Vandelac, was also found dead inside the home. EPSO said the exact manner and causes of death will be determined by the coroner.

Deputies originally responded to a reported shooting at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 21000 block of Akawi Way, northeast of Peyton in unincorporated El Paso County. When they arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries outside the home. Once inside the home, law enforcement found the four people dead.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The identity of the injured victim found outside the home is not being disclosed, EPSO said, and the investigation remains active.