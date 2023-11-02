(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim of a hit-and-run that happened on the evening hours of Friday, Oct. 20 has been identified as 62-year-old Willie Pilcher by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Friday at around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 1200 block of South Tejon Street. The pedestrian, later identified as Pilcher, was determined to be dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed Pilcher was crossing the street heading north when a vehicle exiting southbound I-25 at the Tejon Exit hit Pilcher and left the scene.

CSPD said this is the 43rd traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs, at this time last year there were 45.