Veterans greet visitors at National Museum of World War II Aviation event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are only a few World War II-era veterans left, and this weekend, the National Museum of World War II Aviation provided an opportunity for the community to meet and greet some of those veterans.

Six World War II veterans came to the museum on Sunday, which was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The museum reopened just a few weeks ago after being closed due to the pandemic. Museum president Bill Klaers said he is glad these stories got to be shared.

“When these people come out and share their history, that’s what it’s about,” Klaers said. “The airplanes and the rest of it are really only the props that sit around the real people.”

FOX21 asked one of the veterans “What advice do you have to active-duty military right now?” He said “Never surrender.”