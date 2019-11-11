Veterans Day observances in the Pikes Peak region

Flag bearers from all branches of the military are honored as part of Veterans Day ceremonies before Colorado hosts Stanford in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The public is invited to honor America’s veterans at several events throughout the Pikes Peak region Monday.

Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Community College will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the Centennial War Memorial. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on the PPCC Centennial campus at 5675 South Academy Boulevard.

Special Forces Association Rocky Mountain Chapter 4024 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park at 9 a.m.

Monument

Jackson Creek Senior Living at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway will dedicate a plaque to acknowledge and honor residents and staff who have served our country. Musical entertainment will follow the ceremony, which begins at 3 p.m.

Fountain

A flag raising and free breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. at American Legion Post 38 at 6685 Southmoor Drive.

A ceremony with comments by Mayor Gabriel Ortega will be held at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Site at Caboose Park at 300 Iris Drive.

A ceremony with lunch to follow will be held at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 6461 at 753 South Santa Fe Avenue.

Fort Carson

Carson Middle School will host a reception and veterans celebration. The reception for veterans and honored guests begins at 9 a.m. The celebration begins at 10 a.m.

Pueblo

Pueblo School District 60, in conjunction with the Center for American Values, will host its annual Pride and Patriotism event. The tribute starts at 6 p.m. at Pueblo Memorial Hall at 1 City Hall Place.