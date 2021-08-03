Veteran biking 4000+ miles to raise mental health awareness

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– United States Marine Corps veteran Nick Novotny is biking his way through Colorado in an effort to raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Novotny began his epic, four thousand mile journey in June after his friend Corporal James Currie died in May of 2020.

He says that he hopes his ride can inspire those who may feel isolated or lost, and that he wants to draw attention to the importance of mental healthcare in the military.

“I think it’s important to be open with your friends your family and I understand that can be hard sometimes — that you don’t want to drag your friends or your family into your problems. If anything, there is somebody there for you, and obvious things like alcoholism and suicide are not the answers,” Novotny said.

The veteran added that there is no reason for anyone to live their lives behind closed doors, not allowing others to help them in their times of need.

“It’s okay if you’re not feeling good. And it’s okay if you don’t know how to talk about your problems, but there are people that care,” Novotny said.

He says that he plans to make it to Corporal Currie’s hometown of Glenside, Pennsylvania by Labor Day.