Veteran bikes across country in support of Wounded Warrior Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A veteran is currently biking through Colorado as part of a trip across the country to raise support and awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Marine Corps veteran Nick Novotny started the 4,000-mile trek in June. Novotny said it’s all to honor his friend, Cpl. James Currie, who died in May of last year.

Novotny said he hopes his trip can be a voice for those who might feel alone or lost, and raise awareness of the importance of mental health in the military.

“You don’t have to live behind these closed doors and try to hide all your problems from the world,” Novotny said. “I think we’re at a point now where I think we’re putting a big exclamation point on mental health, and it’s okay that if you’re not feeling good, it’s okay if you don’t know how to talk about your problems, but there are people that care.”

Novotny is hoping to make it to Currie’s hometown of Glenside, Pennslyvania, by Labor Day.