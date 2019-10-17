Venetucci’s Pumpkin Giveaway returns

COLORADO SPRINGS — Since the 1950s, children from all across the Pikes Peak Region come out to Venetucci Farm and take part in their annual pumpkin giveaway.

“It’s a tradition that is purely a Pikes Peak tradition,” Catamount Institute Chris Aaby said.

Due to water contamination in the nearby Widefield aquifer, the farm has been unable to grow its own pumpkins since 2016. However, the Pikes Peak Community Foundation along with the Catamount Institute have made it possible to bring back this community treasure.

“We don’t grow them here but we got them at Milberger farms, but we did bring them here, to the kindergartners it’s all the same thing,” Aaby said.

During their trip to Venetucci, children were also able to go on a nature scavenger hunt, learn about what it takes to grow crops and birding.

“Kids today are very disconnected from agriculture and where food comes from so visiting a farm where they can pick a pumpkin and see it on the filed means a lot,” Aaby said.

To learn more about the 2019 Pumpkin Giveaway, click here.