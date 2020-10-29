Venetucci pumpkin giveaway tradition goes mobile for 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 1,200 free pumpkins will be delivered to kindergarten students throughout the Pikes Peak region this season.

The program is a continuation of the Venetucci Farm legacy of gifting free pumpkins to children every fall. Due to the pandemic this year, the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and Catamount Institute are delivering the pumpkins to schools instead of having kids come to the farm.

Wednesday, kids at Howbert Elementary in western Colorado Springs got their pumpkins.

“It’s super exciting,” teacher Katie Starkey said. “The kids, since they’re kindergarteners, they don’t really have much of a reference from last year, so they’re just as excited as they can possibly be, and it is so fun to see them enjoying the learning outside today and getting a chance to still get a pumpkin to take home.”

The giveaway is meant to celebrate the legacy of Nick and Bambi Venetucci.

The farm hasn’t grown its own pumpkins for years, but they were able to bring this fall staple back with the help of Milberger Farms in Pueblo.