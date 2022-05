FORT CARSON, Colo. — A vehicle fire has forced the closure of 115, near Fort Carson, between Butts Road and Turkey Canyon Ranch Road.

CDOT says 115 is also closed between County Road F45 and Barrett Road for a vehicle fire (it is unclear whether this is the same fire or an additional one).

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, emergency crews are out now responding to the situation. CDOT is asking drivers to be mindful of those crews.

This article will be updated.