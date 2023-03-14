(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The Ms. Colorado Senior America variety show will be held at Jackson Creek Senior Living.

Jackson Creek Senior Living said the show will provide a fun-filled evening of dancing, singing, and comedy entertainment for residents and guests. The event is open for the public to visit the campus, located at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway.

Jackson Creek Senior Living said the evening will be a “crowning event honoring women who have reached the ‘Age of Elegance’ (60+) and best exemplify the dignity, maturity, and inner beauty of all senior Americans.”

The event will take place on Thursday, March 23 from 3 – 4 p.m.

While the event is free and open to the public, Jackson Creek Senior Living said space is limited. Call Laura Hale at 719-725-6060 to RSVP, or visit jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.