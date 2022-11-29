(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site located near the Pueblo Mall will close on Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE), the site has provided critical access to vaccines since January 2021. The closure is part of a shift back to normal operations, with the goal of having residents seeks vaccinations from medical providers, cush as a doctor or local pharmacy.

PDPHE said vaccines remain widely available in Pueblo County across many healthcare providers, clinics, and pharmacies.

The COVID-19 testing site at the mall will remain open through the end of December 2022, PDPHE said.