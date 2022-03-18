COLORADO SPRINGS — The Department of Veterans Affairs has unveiled a plan to close several aging or underused medical centers in Southern Colorado.

The VA’s recommendations include deactivating La Junta, Salida, Lamar, and Burlington facilities. They say With low utilization, deactivating the facilities and relocating care to community providers will allow the small enrollee population to have local, convenient access.

VA also recommended modernizing and establishing a new stand-alone Community Living Center (CLC) in the vicinity of Colorado Springs and transitioning those nursing home services to the proposed new CLC in Colorado Springs for the long term.

The proposal will be reviewed next by an independent commission, which will provide its input.

Congress must approve the final plan before being enacted.

You can read the whole plan by clicking here.