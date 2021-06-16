Utility company talks conserving water for the future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With more hot temperatures in the forecast and drought concerns, many wonder what could happen to our local water supply if water from mountains and rivers is not enough.

Kalsoum Abbasi, project engineer for water conveyance at Colorado Springs Utilities said the current water supply in the area is okay right now, but with the majority of the water coming from the drought-impacted half of the state- they are paying close attention.

“Most of our water, almost 70 percent, actually comes from the Colorado River basin and if you look at a drought map, you’ll see that Western Colorado is not in the same shape as Eastern Colorado right now,” Abbasi said.

Colorado Drought conditions as of June 8, 2021

If drought conditions continue every year or get worse, there is worry for the future of our water.

“We want to make sure we are using it wisely, saving it for when we do need it because that really is a crutch for us. It’s keeping water in storage so we have it for those dry years,” Abbasi said.

Abbasi said CSU’s plan is to save as much water as they can now in 25 local reservoirs.

Catherine Moravec, senior water conservation specialist at CSU said it’s important the community does their part to conserve water now before the water supply gets low.

“We’re always susceptible to having water shortages which can cause… The better we are prepared to deal with those water shortages and the better we partner with everybody who uses water the more successful our community is going to be in the long term,” Moravec said.

For tips on how to conserve more water around your home, visit CSU’s website.