(CASCADE, Colo.) — Crews are removing excessive water from inside Ute Pass Elementary School (UPES) after staff noticed water from storms was pooling in rooms on Thursday, May 11.

Early Thursday, the Building Engineer of UPES noticed excessive water located in a storage closet, one classroom, and a hallway, according to Manitou Springs School District 14 (MSSD14).

“We decided to close UPES for the day to ensure staff and student safety and so that the

district’s Building and Grounds crew is able to work to mitigate the water in the building through

extraction and use fans to dry out the carpets.” said MSSD14.

The district will send updates to families and staff. “We hope to resolve the issue today and resume school tomorrow, Friday, May 12.”