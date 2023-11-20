(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) will hold a day of events on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the downtown Festival of Lights parade.

USPOM said guests can explore the museum with athlete meet and greets, a guided tour for regular admission purchases, artifact demonstrations, and more. Guests will also be able to have their photo taken with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games torch.

The Festival of Lights is a cherished tradition in the Pikes Peak Region, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The event is usually held on the first Saturday of December, but for 2023 was pushed back one week. The parade which goes down Tejon Street, will feature nearly 100 entries and begins at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.