USOPC helps Colorado Springs adaptive hockey team buy new sleds

COLORADO SPRINGS – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee will donate $20,000 to the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association’s Tigers sled hockey team Friday.

The check will be presented to members of the team at 11 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

After the presentation the athletes will get an exclusive tour of the OPTC.

The donation comes from the USOPC, USA Hockey, Broadmoor World Arena, and the Bob Greene Memorial Fund.

The hockey teams sleds were inside a trailer which were stolen September 3 and were recovered Thursday, but all of the metal was stripped from them.

The USOPC and USA Hockey, along with local clubs, have partnered to grow and support Paralympic sled hockey programs to historic participation levels for all ages and abilities, including injured military personnel.

The U.S. National Sled Hockey Team’s historic three gold medals at the last three Paralympic Winter Games has significantly impacted that growth.