(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) began a controlled burn on Rampart Range Road and Forest Road 300 with smoke visible in the surrounding areas.

USFS began burning piles in the Rainbow Gulch area on Tuesday, Sept. 12. at around 11 a.m.

USFS is warning people in the areas of Colorado Springs, Highway 24 Corridor, Divide, and Manitou Springs that smoke will be visible.