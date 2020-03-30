USAFA reports two cadet deaths in one week

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A USAFA spokesperson confirmed to FOX21 that a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was found dead in the cadet area on Saturday.

They said this follows another cadet death that happed on Thursday morning. Both were Cadets First Class.

A USAFA spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are currently under investigation. He said the cadets did not die from COVID-19, and foul play is not suspected in either case.

“These tragedies have caused incredible shock and pain throughout our USAFA family,” said Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, Air Force Academy Superintendent. “Right now we are all focused on taking care of the cadet’s families and each other–our cadets, our faculty, our staff– as we grieve this loss. We ask for everyone’s patience and respect for the families’ privacy at this time.”

Academy leaders, the chaplain’s office and mental health professionals are providing support and grief counseling to cadets, faculty and staff, according to the Academy.