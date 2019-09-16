USAFA police to test gunshot detection system at prep school

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Airmen will use blank ammunition to test new gunshot-detection technology inside an Air Force Academy prep school dormitory Wednesday, according to the academy.

The academy said the testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday inside a prep school dormitory. The dormitory will be fully evacuated during the test.

The academy said airmen from the 10th Security Forces Squadron will fire several blank ammunition rounds from a handgun and rifle during the test.

“The test is market research to help the Academy better protect its staff, families and visitors,” the academy said in a statement. “Representatives from the CCTV manufacturer will also be present at the test to gauge the quality of the product.”

The academy said other security forces airmen will supervise the test and keep unauthorized personnel out of the area.

The local 911 call center has been notified of the test, according to the academy.

“Academy officials want to assure the public this activity is well planned and coordinated with all agencies involved and closely controlled,” the academy said in a statement. “The base will remain open and traffic will not be affected.”