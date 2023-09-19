(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The 10th Medical Group main clinic on the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) was closed on Tuesday, and will remain closed Wednesday due to the discovery of a suspicious package, USAFA said in a press release.

According to USAFA, the suspicious package was discovered at the medical facility Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, and the facility was closed. USAFA said the “ongoing response” will require the main clinic to remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Patients who miss any appointments will be contacted to reschedule, USAFA said.

Cadet care, provided at a separate facility, is not affected. The pharmacy and behavioral health clinics, located at the Community Center, are not affected, and remain open for normal hours. Pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Behavioral Health, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.