USAFA grad, two others return to Earth from International Space Station

A trio of astronauts returned to Earth from the International Space Station Thursday morning.

Their Soyuz landed safely in Kazakhstan around 5 a.m. Mountain Time.

NASA specialists carry U.S. astronaut Nick Hague shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

Specialists carry U.S. astronaut Nick Hague shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

Russian space agency rescue team members and United Arab Emirates specialists carry United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, right, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, centre, and United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, sit in chairs shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule about 150 km ( 90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

Specialists turn a Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule after the landing about 150 km (90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

Rescue vehicles and helicopters approach the Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule landing about 150 km (90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

In this image taken from NASA video actor Brad Pitt, left, star of the new space movie “Ad Astra,” speaks from NASA headquarters in Washington, to astronaut Nick Hague abroad the International Space Station, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (NASA via AP)

This Sept. 2, 2019 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian shown from the International Space Station. (Nick Hague/NASA via AP)

This photo provided by NASA, astronauts Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague (not seen) begin to install a docking port delivered by SpaceX last month outside the International Space Station on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The port will be used by SpaceX and Boeing once they start launching astronauts to the orbiting lab late this year or early next year. (NASA via AP)

This photo provided by NASA, astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch float outside the International Space Station, Friday, March 29, 2019, a week after the first spacewalk to install new and stronger batteries for the station’s solar power grid. Koch was supposed to go out with Anne McClain, but there weren’t enough medium suits readily available. So the first all-female spacewalk had to be scrapped. (NASA via AP)

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, was part of the three-man crew.

And just like that '98 grad, Col. Nick Hague, returns from the @Space_Station!



Welcome home, sir! https://t.co/s56WgxIYoM — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) October 3, 2019

This was Hague’s second trip to space. The first one, in October 2018, was cut short by a technical problem that triggered an ascent abort minutes after launch.

What an extraordinary journey! Part of what has made this experience so special was being here with my friends, classmates and our international partners. Thank you to all involved in the success of my mission on @Space_Station. I’m coming home🌎 pic.twitter.com/IGlvd4d2vA — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) October 3, 2019

The crew also included Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, as well as astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, who made history as the first person from the United Arab Emirates to fly in space.

The crew contributed to hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science.

Hague conducted three spacewalks during his mission, totaling 19 hours and 56 minutes.