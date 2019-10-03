USAFA grad, two others return to Earth from International Space Station

A trio of astronauts returned to Earth from the International Space Station Thursday morning.
Their Soyuz landed safely in Kazakhstan around 5 a.m. Mountain Time.
U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, was part of the three-man crew.
This was Hague’s second trip to space. The first one, in October 2018, was cut short by a technical problem that triggered an ascent abort minutes after launch.
The crew also included Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, as well as astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, who made history as the first person from the United Arab Emirates to fly in space.
The crew contributed to hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science.
Hague conducted three spacewalks during his mission, totaling 19 hours and 56 minutes.