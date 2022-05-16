COLORADO SPRINGS — Four cadets at the US Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers this month, because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Air Force officials, the cadets may also be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members last year, including those at military academies. Austin said the vaccine is critical to maintain military readiness as well as the health of the force.

Currently, both the army and navy say not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating.

Graduations are set to happen in about two weeks.

Austin is slated to be the featured speaker at USAFA’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.