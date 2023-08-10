(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — A cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) was seriously injured during basic parachute training on Monday, July 1.

The cadet remains hospitalized in Colorado Springs following “significant injuries” they suffered during the AM-490 Basic Parachutist Class on the Academy’s Davis Airfield, a USAFA spokesperson confirmed to FOX21 News on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The AM-490 class instructs cadets to complete five solo freefall parachute jumps.

“The hearts of the entire Academy go out to our cadet and the cadet’s family at this very difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Academy Superintendent. “We ask everyone to keep this incredible individual in the forefront of your thoughts.”

USAFA said the Nineteenth Air Force commander has convened a safety investigation board and all AM-490 training is currently paused.