(U.S. AIR FORCE ACACDEMY, Colo.) — A U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet who was court martialed on sexual assault charges has been acquitted, according to USAFA.

Cadet Eamon McHugh’s court-martial began on Monday, Sept. 25, for two specifications of sexual assault in violation of USAFA’s Uniform Code of Military Justice. McHugh elected trial by military judge alone and was found not guilty.

The court-martial wrapped up on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Cadet McHugh was acquitted of the charges and all specifications, USAFA said in a press release.

The three-day trial included testimony from witnesses, presentation of evidence and argument by the government and defense.