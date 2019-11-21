USAFA band, theater troupe hosting free holiday performances

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy Concert Band and Bluebards Theatre Troup are inviting the public to a series of free performances to kick off the holiday season.

The Bluebards will perform “A Christmas Carol” this weekend at the Arnold Hall Amphitheatre at USAFA. Performances are Friday ay 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

The Concert Band will ring in the holiday season with its annual Holly and Ivy concerts. The performances are December 9 and 10 at the Pikes Peak Center at 190 South Cascade Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs. Performances are at 7 p.m. each night. Admission is free.