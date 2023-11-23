(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) band will present its annual “Holly and Ivy” holiday concert series at the Pikes Peak Center on Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The concerts are free and open to the public but tickets are suggested, however, patrons without tickets will be seated in any available seat 15 minutes before the show. Tickets are available for pickup at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office starting on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The concert will capture the diverse holiday music traditions across the nation, featuring music from Classical chamber to big band Jazz, to Pop and Country.

“For over 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the globe,” writes USAFA Band