(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A senior non-commissioned officer assigned to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) passed away at his home on Monday, June 5.

47-year-old Senior Master Sgt. Jaime Lewis passed away at his home off-base on Monday. USAFA said while his death is believed to be from natural causes, the El Paso County Coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

“Senior Master Sgt. Jaime Lewis served as the Academy’s Command Paralegal Manager since July 2021 and began his career as an air transportation specialist and later served as a first sergeant,” said Col. Ben Jonsson, U.S. Air Force Academy Vice Superintendent. “Jaime placed Airmen and their families first and will be deeply missed. Our headquarters legal team is experiencing its second loss in recent months, and the Academy family stands united in support with them and all who knew Sergeant Lewis during this difficult time.”

Courtesy: U.S. Air Force Academy

According to USAFA, Sergeant Lewis’ awards and decorations include five Air Force Meritorious Service Medals, three Air Force Commendation Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

“This terrible news reminds us how fragile life can be,” said Colonel Jonsson in a message to Academy staff, faculty and cadets. “Please continue to take care of one another, and thank you for remembering our lost teammate and his family.”