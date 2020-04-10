USAFA 2020 graduation details, Vice President Mike Pence to give commencement address

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump on coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2020 graduation will be held on the USAFA campus Terrazzo at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 18.

The ceremony is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. Cadets will be strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines for the ceremony, marching 6 feet apart and sitting 8 feet apart during the event.

The Air Force Thunderbirds will conduct a flyover of the ceremony, but will not perform their traditional aerobatics demonstration at the conclusion of the ceremony. They will fly in a Super Delta formation, which is an 8-ship configuration, instead or their normal Delta formation, a 6-ship formation.

Vice President of the United States Mike Pence will give the commencement address via video message.

In addition to the video message from Vice President Pence, the Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara M. Barrett will address the cadets in-person at the ceremony. The Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Goldfein, and the Chief of Space Operations, General John Raymond, will commission the graduates as Second Lieutenants into their respective services.

Spectators will not be allowed at the ceremony. There will also be a livestream of the event.

The LIVESTREAM LINK IS HERE: https://youtu.be/qO3Ix_jKbZM

The Class of 2020 would also like to thank the City of Colorado Springs community for their support throughout their four years at the Academy.

Here’s how the Pikes Peak region can help show support for the graduating class of 2020. Display an American flag in your front yard between now and Saturday, April 18 and take a selfie with it. Then share your photo to social media using #USAFAGrad2020