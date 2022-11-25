(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The United States Air Force (USAF) Academy Band will present its annual “Holly and Ivy” holiday concert series free to audiences in Colorado Springs and Pueblo in December.

This year’s concert will capture the diverse holiday music traditions across the nation, said a press release from the band. The show features five performance teams ranging from Classical & World chamber music to big band Jazz, and high energy Pop and Country. From classic “sing-along” favorites to exciting new arrangements, the USAF Academy Band said the show will appeal to all ages.

The performances in Pueblo will take place at Memorial Hall on December 5 and 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are suggested, however guests without tickets will be seated in any available seat 15 minutes before showtime. Tickets are available for pickup at the Memorial Hall Box Office.

Performances in Colorado Springs will be at the Pikes Peak Center on December 12 and 13. Doors and showtime are the same in both cities. Tickets for the Colorado Springs show are also suggested but not required, and can be picked up at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office beginning Nov. 28.