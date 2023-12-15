(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Various community leaders are celebrating the U.S. Space Command reaching full operational capability.

Army General James Dickinson, the commander of U.S. Space Command, made the announcement at a headquarters town hall on Friday, Dec. 15. The decision followed an in-depth evaluation of the command’s capabilities, including the ability to execute its mission on “our worst day, when we are needed the most,” said Gen. Dickinson.

The criteria for full operational capability included:

Accomplishing the Unified Command Plan mission alongside global campaigning, exercising, and responding to crises.

Having the right number of skills across the human capital.

Having the infrastructure needed to support command and control across mission and business functions.

Having the necessary command processes and functions in place.

Being able to set the conditions and requirements for the future fight.

“As the command has matured, challenges to a safe, secure, stable, and sustainable space domain have significantly increased,” Dickinson said. “Both the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation are fielding counter space capabilities designed to hold U.S., Allied and partner space assets at risk. And North Korea and Iran are in the early stages of developing their space enterprise.”

U.S. Space Command provides space capabilities in support of military operations including; weather monitoring, space control; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; position, navigation, and timing; satellite communications, and missile warning.

Local Colorado leaders weighed in on the announcement:

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

“Congratulations to General Dickinson and the women and men of U.S. Space Command for achieving full operational capability. Today’s announcement is a major achievement for our national and global security. Our world-class talent base is why Colorado Springs remains the premier ecosystem for defense and aerospace-related missions. We remain fully committed to supporting the critical defense efforts of this command, including a high quality of life for the more than 1,200 servicemembers and their families who call Colorado Springs home for good.”

El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf

“We are thrilled that Space Command has achieved full operational capability at Peterson Space Force Base, reaffirming its rightful place here in Colorado Springs. Being at the forefront of our nation’s security, space command plays a critical role in maintaining our strategic edge. This milestone strengthens our national defense capabilities and leverages Colorado Springs’ strategic location to foster seamless collaboration with key military installations. We thank our dedicated partners – local, state, and federal – for their tireless efforts and collaboration in ensuring that Space Command remains an integral part of Colorado Springs.”

Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer

“Space Command reaching full operational capability is a great milestone for our country. Today’s announcement affirms the important role Colorado Springs plays in national and global security. Our strong and resilient aerospace and defense industry and cutting-edge technology create a natural habitat for military installations and defense companies to thrive and protect against foreign adversaries.”

Congressman Doug Lamborn

“Today’s USSSPACECOM FOC announcement is the pinnacle of more than four years of hard work by General Raymond, General Dickinson, and our Guardians. This achievement continues to show that Colorado Springs is the right location for USSPACECOM for our nation’s readiness, I am confident our Guardians will do what is necessary to maintain the highest levels of readiness to counter our adversaries’ malign ambitions in space. Our nation and its Allies are counting on it.”

Senator Michael Bennet

“Colorado was selected as the rightful home for U.S. Space Command because of our state’s extensive space and national security assets and robust aerospace economy. In the face of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s saber-rattling worldwide, U.S. leadership in space is more critical than ever. Space Command is now at Full Operational Capability in Colorado Springs, and our national security is stronger as a result.”

Senator John Hickenlooper

“Our entire state fought to keep Space Command in Colorado so we could achieve Full Operational Capability as quickly as humanly possible! The dedication of the service members and civilians at USSPACECOM made it happen and our country and the world will be safer for it.”