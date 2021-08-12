US Air Force pole vaulter named Academic All-American

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.– Greg Skage, a 2021 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and pole vaulter, was named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Skage recently claimed third-team distinction while on the 2021 Academic All-American Division I Track/Field and Cross Country Team. He was ranked 11th indoors (17’9¾”) and 29th outdoors (17’6½”) in the NCAA during the 2021 season, and his indoor-best clearance of 17’9¾” is the eighth-highest mark in Academy history.

He is also a three-time academic all-conference selection, member of the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team and claimed the Mountain West Outdoor title in his signature event during back-to-back championship meets, leading Air Force to 1-2-3 finishes in the pole vault in both 2019 and 2021. Having been a five-time MW Athlete of the Week selection, Skage qualified for the NCAA Championships during both the indoor and outdoor seasons of his senior campaign.

In order to be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their current institution, be nominated by their sports information director and earn first-team status at the District level. The distinction is determined by votes from sports information directors across the U.S.

