US Air Force Academy Visitor Center extends hours

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force Academy Visitor Center hours of operation have been extended to 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., seven days a week. The center features informational displays and a gift shop.

Due to Falcon Football season, the Visitor Center closes the day of Falcon Field home

games. Check the Falcons game schedule here.



Academy gates are open to visitors from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Visitors must show a state-issued ID, Defense Department ID or passport, and random vehicle inspections may be required.



All individuals must wear a mask inside Academy facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.



Visitors are also welcome in the Arnold Hall food court, on hiking and biking trails, the

stables, golf course and visitor’s center, as well as may observe the Cadet area from the chapel

wall, noon meal cadet formations, the athletic fields from overlook parking areas, aircraft on

permanent static display and the Airmanship training.



Ongoing closures include the Cadet Chapel (undergoing renovation), planetarium, and Harmon Hall parking lot. In all cases, services could be limited due to COVID restrictions.

USAFA officials continue to monitor and evaluate risks related to COVID closely. As needed,

additional measures will be enforced to ensure the success of the primary mission of Developing

Leaders of Characters for the U.S. Air and Space Forces.

For more information, please contact the U.S. Air Force Academy Public Affairs office

at (719) 333-7731 or publicaffairs@afacademy.af.edu.