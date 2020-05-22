UPS driver dies in Highway 94 crash

Live Now
ELLICOTT, Colo. — A UPS driver from Colorado Springs is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 94 Thursday night.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 94 about three miles east of Ellicott. Troopers said a UPS delivery truck was headed westbound when it went off the right side of the road and rolled, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 71-year-old Don Buckner of Colorado Springs, was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

