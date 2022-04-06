WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The city of Woodland Park has released the unofficial election results for its latest municipal election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. on April 5, 2022 for the Woodland Park Municipal Election. According to City Manager Michael Lawson, election judges processed and counted a total of 2,503 ballots — marking 50% of all eligible mailed ballots and making it the highest voter turnout the city has reported in recent years.

Unofficial results are below:

Mayor: Hilary LaBarre

Council four-year term: Catherine Nakai

Council four-year term: Kellie Case

Council four-4 year term: David Ott

Council two-year term: Frank Connors

View the full unofficial election results for the April 5, 2022 Municipal Election below.