(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An unmarked police car was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 2 south of Motor City when a car tried to pass by driving into the oncoming lane.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the crash in the 100 block of West Brookside Street, just south of I-25 and the Motor City curve.

The investigation revealed an unmarked police car was heading westbound and attempting to turn southbound through an intersection when a car passed the police car on the left, in the oncoming lane.

CSPD said the passing car hit the police car, rebounding to the corner of the intersection and hitting a street sign, railing, and a tree before finally stopping. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

CSPD did not say if any citations were written, or whether the person in the unmarked car suffered any injuries.