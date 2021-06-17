Unlicensed massage therapist in Colorado Springs arrested for sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs unlicensed massage therapist has been arrested after a client said he sexually assaulted her during a massage earlier this year.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Raymond Welling, 54, was arrested on Wednesday for Sexual Assault-Fake Medical Exam, which is a class 3 Felony.

Police say the adult victim indicated she had been sexually assaulted on May 25, 2021, by her massage therapist during a scheduled massage at Welling’s home/business, located at 735 North Walnut Street.

According to detectives, during CSPD’s Sex Assault Unit investigation, they received information that unreported sexual assaults may have occurred with additional clients. Welling claims to have a certification in a process referred to as ROLFING; however, he is not a licensed massage therapist per the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

Individuals that have had contact with Welling and have concerns regarding their interactions should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.